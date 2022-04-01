BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Unified basketball team topped Hartford in Friday's season opener at BUHS.
"A huge thanks to the school administration for centering our students by helping pack our stands and bringing the band to cheer us on," said Brattleboro coach Tyler Boone.
It was the first game in three years for the Colonels. Every player on the team made a basket, with Kyle Simuro sparking the offense early on.
Brattleboro’s Kyle Simuro makes a shot during a Unified Basketball game against Hartford on Friday, April 1, 2022.
Brattleboro’s Justin Wegiel takes a shot during a Unified Basketball game against Hartford on Friday, April 1, 2022.
Brattleboro’s Justin Anderson lines up the shot during a Unified Basketball game against Hartford on Friday, April 1, 2022.
Brattleboro’s Ashley Cleveland makes a shot during a Unified Basketball game against Hartford on Friday, April 1, 2022.
Brattleboro’s Kyle Simuro makes a shot during a Unified Basketball game against Hartford on Friday, April 1, 2022.
Brattleboro’s Justin Wegiel takes a shot during a Unified Basketball game against Hartford on Friday, April 1, 2022.
Brattleboro’s Justin Anderson lines up the shot during a Unified Basketball game against Hartford on Friday, April 1, 2022.
Brattleboro’s Ashley Cleveland makes a shot during a Unified Basketball game against Hartford on Friday, April 1, 2022.
"Our defense really helped us win the game in the second half, holding Hartford to single digits," Boone explained.
The 1-0 Colonels will host a game on Wednesday at 2:15 p.m.
Brattleboro roster: Coaches — Tyler Boone, Erika Bassett. Players — Silvia Galdamez, Ashley Cleveland, Kelis Melo, Rose Isham, Irvin Melo, Timothy Galdamez, Justin Wegiel, Zach Santiago, Philip Patoine, Gabe Raymond, Nicholas Carnes, Tyler Bolduc, Kyle Simuro, Devon Rabideau, Bobby Petrie, Alana Bell, Thomas Bell, Justin Anderson, Mario Day.
Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.