BOSTON — A former high school springboard diver is jumping feet first into her next challenge.
Catherine Sutton is going to run the Boston Marathon on Oct. 11.
The Brattleboro resident will be raising money to support the YMCA of Greater Boston’s teen programs which provide academic support, employment, and leadership development while promoting healthy lifestyles.
“Running is a wonderful mind-body healer that makes me feel strong, grateful, happy and free,” said Sutton, who moved here last summer.
This will be the third 26.2-mile race of her life. She has already completed the Cape Cod and Maine marathons.
“Each week includes a long run, a long trainer bike ride, hill running, a bike-run combo session, muscular endurance conditioning, either a swimming or rowing ergometer session, and recovery work,” she explained when asked about her Boston training.
Sutton, who competed on the pavement in Middlebury with her partner and stepson in the spring, began distance running while at San Francisco State University. The former triathlon and swimming coach has participated in road races ranging from 5k to marathon, metric century cycling rides, swimming races, and triathlons.
“I am running for the YMCA of Greater Boston Marathon Team to raise funds to support our teens, especially in this most tumultuous time, to help them find strength, find healing, create connections, and feel good,” stated Sutton, who is the Y’s Healthy Living Director and trains clients remotely.
For more information on how to support Sutton, visit: https://www.givengain.com/ap/catherine-sutton-raising-funds-for-ymca-of-greater-boston/.