BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro beat Burlington 6-2 in the 1970 Little League state championship game in front of 1,000 fans at the South Main Street Field.
Mike Bucossi’s two-run single in the fourth frame was the highlight. He finished with two hits, while Pete Campbell and Merl Larmie added one apiece.
John Corwin and Kevin Whitworth did the pitching for the winners. The latter got out of bases-loaded jams in the third and fourth innings. Brattleboro’s batting order: Kevin Whitworth SS, Pete Campbell 1B, Mike Bucossi 2B, Andy Leclaire LF, Merl Larmie C, Jerry Galanes CF, Dan Callahan RF, John Corwin P, Charlie Sparks 3B. Reserves: Rick Fleming, Brian Myer, John Ives, Craig Holmquist, Bob Brigham.