BRATTLEBORO — In front of about 500 fans at Stolte Field, Brattleboro’s All-Star team defeated North Burlington 6-1 to capture the 1971 Babe Ruth state championship.
Lefty Bob Jones struck out three batters and fired a two-hitter to earn the victory. Jim Barrett made some spectacular plays at the hot corner.
Jim Galanes pounded out two hits to lead the winners offensively. Kirk Nims, Grady Vigneau and Jones added one apiece.
Brattleboro lineup: Kirk Nims (2B), Bob Jones (P), Grady Vigneau (1B), Jim Barrett (3B), Paul Kenworthy (C), Bill Grass (SS), Jim Galanes (RF), Pat Holiday (CF), Dave Perkins (LF). Subs — Joe Hill, Rod Meyer, Pete Campbell, Mark Prouty, Luke Speno, Jeff Vigneau, Mel Leonard (alternate).