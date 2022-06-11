MONTPELIER — The 1951 Brattleboro baseball team topped Spaulding 9-2 to win the program’s first Vermont schoolboy championship.
“Pistol” Pete Faridoni struck out 14 and fired a three-hitter to pick up the victory.
He helped himself by driving in three runs with a double and a triple.
Joe Siniuk, the team’s only other senior, played well at the hot corner and went 4-for-5 at the plate.
Brattleboro’s batting order: Phil Kempf SS, Harland Sparks RF, Harold Sparks 2B, Joe Siniuk 3B, Pete Faridoni P, Don Taylor 1B, Pete Prouty CF, Wayne Tyler C, Ralph Momaney LF