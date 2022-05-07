BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro’s American League All-Stars defeated a crew from Derry, N.H., 6-3 in a 1953 regional Little League baseball playoff game.
Bryan Jones struck out 11, walked three and scattered seven hits to pick up the win.
Paul Beebe had three hits and drove in two runs to power the winners offensively. Frank Martocci went 2-for-3, while Michael Finnell, Joe Garofalo, Charlie Bristol and Ray Akeley all hit safely.
Brattleboro’s batting order: Michael Finnell CF, Paul Beebe 1B, Bernard Gillis RF, Frank Martocci C, Joe Garofalo SS, Raymond Mariani 3B, Ernest Barcomb 2B, Bryan Jones P, Charlie Bristol LF. Also on the team: Lyn Landry, David Farr, Fred Rabideau, Kenneth Akeley, coach Howard Jones and coach Thomas Ryan.