As they say when a promising team comes up short in its bid for championship glory, it’s “maybe next year” for Brattleboro’s favorite ballplayer-turned-broadcaster Ernie Johnson Sr.
The late Johnson, a Brattleboro native who was “the voice” of the Atlanta Braves for more than 30 years, was one of 10 finalists for the 2023 Ford C. Frick Award, presented annually for excellence in baseball broadcasting by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. The award went instead to longtime Chicago Cubs play-by-play announcer Pat Hughes, the Hall announced Wednesday.
This year’s ballot featured broadcasters whose careers extended into, or began following, the advent of baseball’s wild card playoff teams in 1994. Besides Johnson and Hughes, the other finalists for the award were: Dave Campbell, Joe Castiglione, Gary Cohen, Jacques Doucet, Tom Hamilton, Jerry Howarth, Duane Kuiper and Steve Stone. All of this year’s nominees are living except for Johnson, who died in 2011.
An excellent pitcher at Brattleboro Union High School in the late 1930s and early 1940s, Johnson went on to a solid nine-year career in the major leagues with the Boston and then Milwaukee Braves, helping the Braves win the 1957 World Championship.
He retired with a lifetime record of 40-23 and an ERA of 3.77 in 273 games. “Maybe not the stuff of Cooperstown,” remembered former teammate and Hall of Famer Eddie Mathews, according to local baseball historian Dana Sprague, “but damn it, the man could pitch.”
After his playing career ended, Johnson moved into the Braves front office as a public relations director, and then went on to call Braves games on radio and television for 35 seasons from 1962-91 and from 1995-99. His 52-year association with the Braves was the longest of any person in the organization, and he is the only one to move with the team from Boston to Milwaukee to Atlanta.
Johnson was inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame as well as the Braves, Atlanta Sports and Georgia’s radio and television halls. He was inducted into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.
Johnson’s son, Ernie Jr., is now a broadcast stalwart himself with Turner Sports, most closely associated with TBS’s coverage of the NBA. The younger Johnson talked about his father’s nomination for the Baseball Hall of Fame award on The Big Weekend sports podcast back in October.
“It’s gratifying,” Johnson said at the time. “I thought he should already have been in, honestly. I know it’s not the easiest thing in the world to choose who’s going to get that. There are so many great broadcasters out there, but I just thought that he did such a wonderful job for so long. For a guy who devoted his life to the game, as a player and a P.R. guy before he became a broadcaster for more than 30 years, I just always thought there was a spot for him there (in Cooperstown).”
Ernie Jr. said he still has Braves fans come up to him all the time with memories of listening to his father calling games on old transistor radios back in the day. He said that one online tribute written by a Braves fan when his father passed away moved him to tears. It said, “When you heard Ernie Johnson do a game, it was like summertime would never end.”