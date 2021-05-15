PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Brattleboro Union High School football player Will Franklin led all receivers with seven catches for 110 yards in the 2006 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
“It was a lot of fun to play in this and play against those guys,” Franklin said following the annual showdown between Vermont and New Hampshire’s best high school seniors. “I was nervous in the first quarter — my legs felt dead — but after that, they got loosened up and they felt good.”
Brattleboro linebacker Jason Bevis ranked second on the day in tackles with 11. Brattleboro’s Dave Fleming rushed for 13 yards on three carries in Vermont’s 24-7 loss to the Granite Staters.
Also playing for the Green Mountain Boys were locals Jason Ryan (Bellows Falls), Daniel Killay (Brattleboro), Jon Barber (Brattleboro) and Steve Witherell (Brattleboro).