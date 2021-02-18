WOODFORD — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys Nordic skiing team had four of the first seven finishers to win Wednesday's skate race at Prospect Mountain.
Nolan Holmes was the boys champion in a time of 14:21, beating MAU's Peter McKenna by just three seconds. Also scoring for the Colonels were: Tenzin Mathes (3rd in 14:37), Sam Freitas-Eagan (5th in 14:55) and Magnus vonKrusenstiern (7th in 15:15).
Maggie Payne and Eden White took the first two spots to power the host Patriots to victory in the girls' team competition. Runner-up Brattleboro's first four were: Katherine Normandeau (3rd in 17:51), Sylvie Normandeau (4th in 18:49), Ava Whitney (8th in 19:28) and Alina Secrest (9th in 19:28).
Brattleboro's Nico Conathan-Leach struck gold in the middle school boys' heat in a time of 9:28. Max Lampe (9:43) earned the silver medal for the JV Colonels, while Cearra O'Hern finished third to lead the Brattleboro JV girls and Maeve Bald ended up fifth to pace the BAMS girls.