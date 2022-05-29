BURLINGTON — Brattleboro's Nathan Kim advanced to the Individual State Tennis Tournament finals, where he fell to Burr and Burton's Nick O'Donnell 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.
"Wow! What a weekend. Six of our players departed for Burlington Thursday morning, three of our players made it to day two, and one of our players made it to day three," said Brattleboro coach Ben Brewer.
"Each year I take kids up to Burlington to play in the Vermont State Tennis Individual Tournament, as a way to have them get exposure and tougher competition before we go to playoffs next week. My first year going up, we minimally competed. Last year, Nathan Kim as a freshman made some noise advancing to the quarterfinals and losing to the eventual champion," explained Brewer. "And this year, finally, we got Brattleboro tennis back on the map. All of my players competed to their highest potential and made a name for themselves. Will Taggard and Max Naylor teamed up to get a couple of wins and advance to the quarterfinals and lose to the eventual champions. However, the story of the weekend for us, was none other than Nathan Kim."
Kim beat Saint Johnsbury's Jorge Trade 6-2, 6-0 in the second round following a first-round bye. That was followed by straight set victories over South Burlington's Chris Balas, Essex' Darin Suren (quarterfinals) and Burlington's own Hugo Crainich (semis), setting up the match against O'Donnell.
"It’s something he’s been working toward. He trained really hard in the offseason to develop his game so he could compete with the best, but I don’t think he realized how far he had come. Gaining the No. 2 seed in the South Division of the tournament, he dispatched each of his first four opponents, only losing seven total games through the semifinal," the BUHS coach mentioned.
Kim and O'Donnell had met six total times during the regular season over the past two years.
"Although it may not have been the result we necessarily wanted, Nathan needs to keep his head held high. I’m so proud of him and our group who supported each other all week. Well deserved respect from the other teams and participants, and Nathan will come back stronger than ever next year in this event," noted Brewer.
Naylor and Taggard bested a doubles tandem from Middlebury 7-5, 6-1 in the second round, before losing to a Saint Johnsbury duo in the quarters.
Brattleboro's Elias Gradinger and Jackson Heller cruised to victory over their Essex foes 6-0, 6-1 in the opening round, prior to losing a tough match against Stowe. Ben Luna fell to Stowe's TJ Guffy 7-5, 6-4 in round one.