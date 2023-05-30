BURLINGTON — Going into the Vermont State Boys Individual Tournament, Brattleboro’s Nathan Kim had one goal in mind: Win.
Last year, as a sophomore, Kim lost in the final match to Burr & Burton Academy’s Nick O’Donnell. This year, the two squared off in No. 1 singles three times, with Kim finally getting the better of O’Donnell in the last regular season matchup between the two.
On Saturday, Kim defeated O’Donnell to earn his first state individual championship.
“It felt so good. It meant so much to me,” Kim said. “Going into that third set I thought I was going to lose because I was 0-6 against him in third set tie breaks. ... That was the first one I got against him. So, it felt really good after winning that.”
At the end of the three day tournament, which began on Thursday, the pair had dispatched all of their opponents to set up yet another clash and a rematch of last year’s final.
After having won the last regular season meeting, Brattleboro head coach Ben Brewer said Kim had some confidence going into Saturday’s championship match and came out strong and focused.
“Nate had a great strategy for Nick this time around,” said Brewer in an email. “He was focused on controlling the baseline, and pushing Nick back deep in the court. Nate was going to utilize his flat serve, and dictate serving games with that weapon.”
The plan was executed well, as Kim earned a 6-2 win in the first set. Between sets, Brewer said he and Kim talked.
“After the first set, talking to Nate he knew Nick wasn’t going to go away, so his goal was to keep his foot on the gas.”
O’Donnell was not going to go that easily though. O’Donnell took a 4-1 lead in the second set. Kim battled back, first pulling within a point down 3-4 and then 4-5 a short time later.
Ultimately, O’Donnell won the set 6-4, setting up a 10 point super match breaker.
Historically, Brewer said this had been Kim’s kryptonite. Going into the breaker, Brewer said Kim told him he was going to approach things differently.
“In the last match Nate and Nick played, Nate got a tie breaker win in the first set, and he was ecstatic because it was the first tie breaker win he’s had vs Nick in the 10 matchups they’d faced each other in. So, he had confidence,” Brewer said. “He looked at me and said, ‘I want this, and I’m going to go big on all my shots.’”
Kim delivered.
He got off to an early lead and on the change of side, he was up 4-2. Kim quickly pushed the lead to 6-2 with a great return winner and big serve.
O’Donnell came right back, winning the next two points to make it 6-4 in Kim’s favor. Brewer said in the past, Kim had tightened up a little when it was that close. On Saturday, he didn’t. Kim won the next two points to take a 9-4 lead.
O’Donnell battled back, winning the next two points and put pressure on Kim to serve it out.
Kim hit a big serve and, on the return, Brewer said the ball floated for what felt like 10 seconds before landing out of bounds.
At that point, Brewer said Kim yelled “Let’s Go” to the large crowd in attendance as he had just claimed his first Individual State Tournament title with the 6-2, 4-6, (10-6) win and accomplished what had been a season long goal.
“I was just nervous the whole time. Even though I was 9-4 I was nervous he would win and come back somehow,” said Kim.
Coming into the tournament, Kim, the No. 2 ranked tennis player in the state, had a first round bye. In his first match, Kim picked up the 6-0, 6-0 win over South Burlington’s Will Bradley to advance to the third round to take on Stowe’s TJ Guffey.
The match between the two was not nearly as easy as the opening round. Brattleboro head coach Ben Brewer said Guffrey made Kim return a lot of shots. In the first set, the two were tied 2-2, before Kim won 10 straight games to win the match 6-2, 6-0.
The win put Kim in the quarter final where he would face a familiar foe in his friend from Burlington High School, Auggie Rinehart. Brewer said the two connected during summers to play doubles tournaments and compete on the same team.
In both sets, Kim was up 4-1 only to let Rinehart back into each set while maintaining a slim 4-3 lead before ultimately winning the match 6-3, 6-3.
In the semifinal match, Kim faced Burlington’s Hugo Crainich, the No. 3 ranked player in the tournament and Kim’s semifinal opponent last year as well.
Last season, Kim defeated Crainich twice in short order. The match on Saturday was different.
Brewer said Crainich pushed Kim in the first set, but ultimately fell 6-4. In the second set, Crainich was up 4-1 at one point, but then Kim won five straight games to close out the match, winning 6-4, 6-4.
“Hugo gave Nate everything he could handle and then some,” said Brewer. “After Nate beat Hugo handily last season twice, Hugo didn’t want to go out that way again.”
In the other semifinal match of the day, O’Donnell, the No. 1 ranked player in the tournament, defeated Burlington’s Will Downey 6-2, 6-4, setting the rematch.
“I couldn’t be more proud of Nate and what he’s accomplished this season and throughout his career so far. He provides such a calm, but extremely focused mentality to his improvement, and this has translated to his teammates and youth in the area. Nate has worked tirelessly on his game and as a junior still has improvement that he can make. It gives him great confidence moving forward, and our team as well,” said Brewer. ”This also is a huge accomplishment for BUHS tennis program. Nate is the best player to ever come through the school, and now rightfully so is the most decorated player as well. He has made back to back final appearances, winning in his junior season. He is humble, and will continue to work hard to improve.”
In other matches, Brewer said Thomas Hyde and Ben Berg played doubles and won a great three set first round match against a team from CVU before losing to the eventual winners from Burlington. Dorian Paquette teamed up with Mark Richards, and Eben Wagner played singles and also competed well, Brewer said.