BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Union High School's Brianna Paul was one of the 22 players named to the Vermont Lacrosse Coaches Association's All-State Division 1 Girls First Team.
The attacker erupted for five tallies against Vermont Academy, Saint Johnsbury and Champlain Valley Union this season. She also racked up four goals and dished out two assists versus rival Mount Anthony Union down the stretch.
BUHS midfielders Juliana Miskovich and Willow Romo are both All-State Second Team selections. Brattleboro's Sophie Mikijaniec and Grace Szpila were each given Honorable Mention.
"Having Juliana and Willow’s experience and skill in the midfield really improved our game on both ends of the field, and I’m grateful to them for for jumping into such a tough role midseason," said Colonels coach Sarah Armour-Jones following a May 12 loss to Burr and Burton.
Division 1 First Team: BRIANNA PAUL (Brattleboro), Margot Collins (Saint Albans), Loghan Hughes (Saint Albans), Sophie Zemianek (Saint Albans), Hannah Callen (Burr and Burton), Lola Herzog (Burr and Burton), Alair Powers (Burr and Burton), Tatum Sands (Burr and Burton), Petra Kapsalis (CVU), Lena Kerest (CVU), Chloe Snipes (CVU), Abigail Robbins (Essex), Ivy Doran (Middlebury), Kaitlyn McNamara (Middlebury), Elyse Altland (MAU), Melanie Dostie (Rice), Olivia Calvin (Rutland), Kendra Sabotka (Rutland), Jen Sunderland (Rutland), Lindsey Booth (South Burlington), Sam Crane (South Burlington), Mercedes Rozzi (South Burlington).
Division 1 Second Team: JULIANA MISKOVICH (Brattleboro), WILLOW ROMO (Brattleboro), Emma Bapp (Saint Albans), Chiara Skeels (Saint Albans), Annabelle Gray (Burr and Burton), Paige Samuelson (Burr and Burton), Emma Thomas (Burr and Burton), Delana Underwood (Burr and Burton), Maddie Bunting (CVU), Gretta White (CVU), Breya Montague (Essex), Alexis Harrington (MAU), Layla Drinkwater (Mount Mansfield), Caellie Foley (Mount Mansfield), Lily Poor (Mount Mansfield), Lydia Deppman (Middlebury), Fairley Olson (Middlebury), Bibi Frechette (Rice), Keely Levering-Fisher (Rice), Karsyn Bellomo (Rutland), Makieya Hendrickson (Rutland), Mary Sutton (Rutland), Miranda Hayes (South Burlington).
Division 1 Honorable Mention: SOPHIA MIKIJANIEC (Brattleboro), GRACE SZPILA (Brattleboro), Caroline Bliss (Saint Albans), Jodie Gratton (Saint Albans), Adi Hughes (Saint Albans), Ayla Shea (Saint Albans), Skylar Clarke (Burlington), Ava Bartlett (CVU), Lily Ledak (CVU), Madison Peet (CVU), Sydney Peet (CVU), Sophie Forcier (Essex), Sierra Harris (Essex), Delaney Harrison (Essex), Hannah Himes (Essex), McKenna Brighton (MAU), Antonia Pellon (MAU), Nicole Rosen (Mount Mansfield), Anna West (Mount Mansfield), Camryn Jaring (Middlebury), Alanna Trudeau (Middlebury), Ella Tucker (Middlebury), Bellow Brown (Rice), Sunshine Clark (Rice), Mia Marsh (Rutland), Luci Horrocks (Rutland), Alexis Patterson (Rutland), Greta Heldman (South Burlington), Madie King-Thurber (South Burlington), Rachel Kelley (South Burlington).