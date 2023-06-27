BRATTLEBORO — A Brattleboro Union High School senior was selected to compete in both the Hanover Lions “Byrne Cup” Twin State All-Star Lacrosse Game between Vermont and New Hampshire this past weekend and the Lions Twin State Soccer Cup on July 15.
When Willow Romo learned that she had been selected to play in both games, she said it was gratifying to receive the recognition for all the hard work that she put in throughout her time in high school.
“It’s exciting to be able to represent Vermont,” Romo said. “It’s … an honor to come from such a small state and be able to compete at a high level still and just be able to show off our talent at a high level.”
Vermont lost to New Hampshire 24-1 in the Twin State All-Star Lacrosse Game on Saturday. Despite the outcome, Romo said having the opportunity to play with all the other elite athletes throughout the state was an experience she will cherish.
In the fall, Romo will attend Westfield State University where she will play soccer in the fall and lacrosse in the spring. She said playing in games such as the “Byrne Cup” and the Twin State Soccer Cup will be beneficial as she embarks on the next stage of her athletic career.
“I think putting myself out there as much as possible and exposing myself to other athletes and other playing styles (is) the best thing for me going into college,” Romo said.
In practicing for the Twin State lacrosse game, Romo said it was fun to play with girls whose skill level was similar to her own. She was also struck by how much chemistry there was between all the players after just one day of playing together.
In practicing for the lacrosse game, Romo said some of the other girls on the Vermont team were used to executing set defensive plays, which was something that she was unaccustomed to in playing for Brattleboro. In the end, Romo believed not having a firm attachment to specific defensive plays helped her.
“It was kind of easy for me to mold to other playing styles just because I haven’t had a specific way I’ve been playing,” Romo said. “I think part of it is because … throughout all of lacrosse I’ve had to play with a lot of different levels. … It taught me a lot about how players think.”
In about two weeks, Romo will play in the Twin State Soccer Cup. The game will be Romo’s last high school game before she moves on to the collegiate level. As such, she said she plans to savor the moment, while at the same time leaving everything she has out on the field.
Romo said she is not only looking forward to representing Vermont, but playing with a group of talented players, many of whom she has competed against from a young age.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun to come together and show off our talent,” Romo said. “It’s definitely so different playing with them than playing against them because you just get the whole other side of the person. … When you’re actually on a team with them you really get to see their personality and see how they like to play and how they communicate and everything. So, it’s a really cool experience.”
The Lions Twin State Soccer Cup will take place at Hanover High School in Hanover, N.H. on Saturday, July 15. The women’s game will begin at 1 p.m.