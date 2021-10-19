BRATTLEBORO — Abigail Henry’s hat-trick was the highlight for Brattleboro Storm in recent Massachusetts League youth soccer action.
Brattleboro’s U10 team had another solid performance against Bellamy FC and came up with a 6-6 draw. The Storm started off slowly but came on strong to score five goals in the first half. The game came down to a late penalty kick save to secure the tie after Bellamy came back ferociously in the second half.
In U12 play, Brattleboro lost to Chicopee 3-1. The lone Storm goal was scored by Spencer Jones.
On Saturday, Brattleboro’s U14 girls dominated the field and zipped Northampton 7-0. Henry went off for three goals and Emma Lafayette-Havens tallied twice, while Amelia Moore and Honora Walsh each scored once.