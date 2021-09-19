BRATTLEBORO — Magnus vonKrusenstiern is obviously living up to his name.
The Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys soccer player tallied twice and also set a goal up during a 4-2 win over Woodstock to earn Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
"Go Magnus!!!" wrote Alice Chaffee Freeman, who was one of the 154 people to vote for Magnus — a name that means "great" in latin.
Bellows Falls running back Jed Lober and vonKrusenstiern are now in the running for athlete of the fall season and a $25 gift certificate from The Marina.
This week’s nominees are shown below. In order to vote, simply go to www.facebook.com/brattlebororeformer and “like” your choice.
Abby Towle
She scored the game-winning goal when the Leland & Gray varsity girls soccer team downed Rivendell 1-0, giving her eight tallies on the season.
Aidin Joyce
When the Twin Valley varsity boys soccer team defeated Stratton 2-1 in overtime, he assisted on both of the Wildcats' goals with corner kicks.
Jenna Dolloph
The Bellows Falls varsity girls soccer player converted on a penalty kick and later scored on a breakaway down the stretch as her Terriers nipped Long Trail 2-1.
Devin Speno
The junior quarterback fired three touchdown passes during the Brattleboro varsity football team's 34-0 rout of North Country.
Addy Nardolillo
Hinsdale's keeper made 15 saves, including a handful of highlight reel stops, during a varsity girls soccer match against Concord Christian.