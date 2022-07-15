MANCHESTER — Manchester Union Underground tacked on three runs over the first couple innings of Thursday’s American Legion baseball game against Brattleboro Post 5. That’s all the home team would need, though they were not done scoring as Manchester snapped a three game losing streak, defeating Brattleboro 7-2.
Griff Briggs was a problem for the Brattleboro pitching staff, registering four hits and driving in two runs to lead the winning team.
Max Brownlee, who combined with Trevor Greene to hold Post 5’s bats to three hits, also had two RBIs for Manchester.
Aidan Davis had the lone RBI of the day for Brattleboro on a ground out to second base in the top of the fourth inning, cutting Post 5’s deficit to 6-2 at the time.
Evan Wright (one inning), Alex Bingham (two innings) and Jackson Emery (three innings) all pitched for Brattleboro.
Post 5 moves to 9-4 and returns to the diamond Monday at Lakes Region. Manchester is also now 9-4 and is at Rutland today for a doubleheader.