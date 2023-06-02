MANCHESTER — Seven members of the Bellows Falls track and field team earned Division 3 State Championships on Thursday.
For the girls, Laura Kamel won in discus with a throw of 34.23 meters, and the 4x100-meter relay team of Hadley Gleim, Tela Harty, Nola Sciacca and Ava LaRoss won the state championship with a time 52.90 seconds. On the boys’ side, Brandon Keller took home his first state championship in the 110-meter hurdles and set a personal record (PR) with a time of 16.40 seconds and Colby Dearborn won the state championship in the 300-meter hurdles and set a PR with a time of 44.19 seconds.
Kamel has been dominant in discus all season long. That continued on Thursday with the sophomore claiming her second consecutive state championship in the event. The result was not a surprise to Bellows Falls track and field coach Kim Lunna.
“She threw well for discus,” said Lunna. “It was an expectation. She won it handily... She’s really excited to be a state champ.”
Kamel’s throw was over two meters farther than second place finisher Eleanor Prestridge of White River Valley who threw a distance of 31.89 meters. Kamel’s teammate Sciacca came in third in the event and set a PR with a throw of 28.79 meters.
Kamel also placed fifth in javelin with a throw of 25.20 meters.
Next Saturday, Kamel will be the lone representative for the Terriers at the New England Interscholastic Outdoor Track and Field Championship being held in Bangor, Maine.
While it was the second state championship for Kamel, it was the first time that the members of the 4x100 relay team had won a state championship in that event. They came into the state championship having had previous success, winning the Southern Vermont League Championship (SVL) on May 23.
“We were third going into states, but with the knowledge that if they ran well they could win it,” said Lunna. “(They were) crazy excited. (There was) lots of dancing around, lots of pictures, and lots of screaming.”
On the boys’ side, Keller had performed well all season long in the 110-meter hurdles. Going into the state championship, Lunna said they had a discussion because Keller would need to perform well in prelims to advance to the finals in the event.
“We had to talk about the fact that you can’t put it all on the line during the prelims because you’ve got to save some for the final. So, we knew if he won his heat he would make finals, so that was the conversation ... ‘win your heat and then when you get to finals, then you go 110 percent,’” said Lunna. “He ran a PR time. His best time of the season and ... it was awesome.”
Keller placed second in the prelims to Springfield’s Adam Sanborn who set a PR with a time of 16.57 seconds. Keller finished in 16.87 seconds and Oxbow’s Rueben Keefe finished in third in 17.46 seconds. In the finals, the three were atop the leaderboard again, but this time it was Keller who won and set a personal record with a time of 16.40 seconds beating out Sanborn (16.72) and Keefe (17.17).
Then there was Dearborn. A newcomer to track this year, Dearborn won the state championship in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.19 seconds, setting a PR in the process.
“Colby, the conversation was ‘Hey, if you want this state championship you know which kid you have to beat because he’s in your heat. He’s going to be right next to you. Outpace him,’” said Lunna. “It was awesome. He’s going to decathlon with us in a couple weeks... Big things for him.”
Dearborn also placed fifth in triple jump with a distance of 11.76 meters, setting a PR and he was part of the boys 4x100-meter relay team along with Keller, Gavin Joy and Justin Draper that placed second with a time of 3:43.56 behind Randolph Union High School with a time of 3:42.71.
As a whole, the girls team placed third overall with 66 team points behind first place White River Valley (174) and second place Thetford Academy (100) and the boys team placed sixth overall with 50 team points. Thetford Academy won the boys state championship with a team score of 122 points. Windsor took second place with 68 points and Randolph was third with 54 points.
There were several other notable performances from the team on the day as well. Gleim took third place in the 100-meter dash and long jump, setting a PR in the process. She also placed fifth in triple jump with a distance of 9.32 meters.
Harty placed third in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles with times of 18.40 and 52.96 seconds, respectively, and took sixth place in javelin.
Aubrey Maxfield had a fifth-place finish in 300-meter hurdles and a sixth-place finish in triple jump.
In addition to being part of the 4x100 relay team and taking third place in discus, Sciacca also placed third in shot put.
The girls 4x400-meter relay team of Eryn Ross, Ava LaRoss, Maxfield and Sciacca turned in a sixth-place finish and the 4x800-meter relay team of Lilly Ware, Hannah Terry, Maisie Twohig, and Ross also turned in a sixth-place finish.
Looking forward to next year, Lunna said there is a lot of excitement, especially on the girls’ side because no one from this year’s team is graduating. Additionally, the 4x100-meter relay, came just short of qualifying for the New England Championships with a seventh-place finish. The top six teams qualify to compete in New England’s.
On the boys’ side, Ben Perry fell just short of qualifying for New England’s as well with a seventh-place finish. In the state championships, Perry placed second with a throw of 36.13 meters behind Windsor’s Tydus Percy who won with a throw of 37.80 meters.
Joy turned in a fourth-place finish in 400-meter dash and a fifth-place finish in shot put. Teammate Riley Tuttle placed third in shot put with a distance of 11.95 meters, setting a PR.