BRATTLEBORO — While many youngsters were hunting for plastic eggs, a certain beverage company was busy looking for the best female runner in the state.
That search ended in Westminster.
Bellows Falls junior Abby Broadley, who won her third individual state championship in the fall, was named the Gatorade Vermont Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year on April 8. She is the first in her school's history to earn this honor.
"The award has shown me that hard work earns rewards from many different bodies other than my local community," said the 5-foot-1 blur. "My secret to success is my dedication to hard work and detail."
The Terriers three-peated in Division 3 by defeating host Thetford 27-33 for all the marbles last October. Broadley won that state championship race in a time of 19:43 to lead the way.
"Her greatest talent is her will to compete. Abby's ability to push past discomfort and make it manageable comfort is like no other," Bellows Falls cross-country coach Josh Ferenc explained.
The Gatorade award also recognizes high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the trail. Broadley, who is a talented artist and has volunteered locally as part of several community service initiatives through her church, has maintained a 3.63 Grade Point Average.
"Abby is incredibly enjoyable to coach," added Ferenc. "She loves to compete and recently had the breakthrough moment where she's found absolute love of the sport."
Broadley ended her junior season with a victory at the Meet of Champions.