LONDONDERRY — Magic Mountain Ski Area and Bromley Mountain Ski Resort are joining forces to raise money for families and businesses affected by historic flooding this month.
"Bromley was lucky enough to not sustain any damage, but our neighbors in Londonderry were not so lucky," said Steve Gabriel, marketing coordinator at Bromley Mountain.
Magic Mountain required repairs. Londonderry, where the resort is located, was hit hard by the storm.
Bromley is partnering with Magic for the Music for Flood Relief benefit concert happening 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Magic in Londonderry. Tickets can be purchased for $20 at classy.org/event/music-for-flood-relief/e503808 or $25 at the door. Admission is free for children younger than 10.
Gubbulidis, made up of two members of Twiddle, will be headlining. Sam Luke Solo and DJ Joe Bell are supporting acts. A silent auction and 50/50 raffle also are planned.
Gabriel expects a couple of Bromley's summer attractions will be brought over to Magic, such as the rock climbing wall, but the details are still being ironed out.
Earlier this month, "southern Vermont experienced a worse flooding disaster than Hurricane Irene in 2011 — mobilizing our team into immediate and tireless action," the Stratton Foundation said on the website where tickets are being sold.
All the proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to the Stratton Foundation's flood relief efforts to help area homeowners and businesses, according to the site.
"The Stratton Community Foundation Relief Fund is 100 percent dedicated to helping families and small businesses get back on their feet," the group said. "Our funds will help make a direct and immediate impact, bridging the gap in helping in ways not otherwise possible. We will work closely with community organizations and families to ensure that the distribution of funds is deliberate and time sensitive. With your help and our experience, the Stratton Community Foundation is uniquely qualified to integrate community resources to maximize opportunity and extend financial support where needed most."