BRATTLEBORO — Landen, Travis, and Conner Elliott-Knaggs will be running the New York City Marathon on Nov. 7 to raise money for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in honor of their dad, Randy Knaggs, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2014. Randy served as the Outdoor Program Director at Marlboro College for many years prior to his diagnosis.
The brothers chose to run for Team Fox after their dad became involved with Team Fox as the Vermont State representative at The National Parkinson’s Forum where he lobbied members of congress to increase funding for Parkinson’s research. They have pledged to raise a minimum of $10,500 for Team Fox, 100 percent of which goes toward finding a cure for Parkinson’s.
Landen, Travis, and Conner were all Brattleboro Union High School athletes who graduated in 2009, 2011, and 2014, respectively. Landen captained the cross country, Nordic skiing and track teams, placing in the top 10 at all state meets and moving on to the New England Championships each season. Travis played soccer, basketball, and lacrosse for the Colonels, serving as a captain in all three sports. He was also an All-State pick in each sport, BUHS’ first US Lacrosse All-American and still holds the Colonel boys’ soccer single-season scoring record with 19 goals in his senior season. Conner also played soccer, basketball, and lacrosse for the Colonels, serving as a captain in multiple sports. He finished his career with multiple All-MVL and All-State selections for his performance on the soccer and lacrosse fields.
Landen went on to run cross country and track at St. Lawrence University, finishing his career as a captain and running at the Division 3 Cross Country National Championships. He graduated from St. Lawrence with a Bachelors in History and a Masters in Counseling and Human Development. He is a school counselor at Green Mountain Union High School. Travis and Conner both played Club Lacrosse at Elon University, where they each served as team captains during their respective careers. Travis graduated from Elon with a Bachelor of Arts and later graduated Summa Cum Laude from Brooklyn Law School. He is an attorney with Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton in New York City. Conner graduated from Elon in 2018 and currently works for a boutique construction company in the Greater Boston Area.
This will be the first marathon for all three, but the brothers say Landen has the most experience.
“Landen definitely has a better idea of what he’s training for, but Conner and I think we can hold our own on race day,” said Travis. “Ideally, we will run the majority of the marathon together.”
The brothers have been running between 30 and 40 miles a week in preparation for the marathon.
If you would like to donate to support Landen, Travis, Conner, and the Michael J. Fox Foundation, you may do so at the following link: https://fundraise.michaeljfox.org/tcs-nyc-marathon-2021/RunningForRandy.
Alternatively, donations may be made via Venmo @RunningForRandy or by contacting Travis at travis.elliott55@gmail.com.