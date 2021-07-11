WINCHESTER, N.H. — Vernon's Solomon Brow started on the pole and finished third in Saturday night's NHSTRA Modified race at Monadnock Speedway.
Hinsdale's Joshua Hubbard wound up fourth in the Mini Stocks' B Feature, Vernon's Hillary Renaud took fifth in the Street Stocks showdown, Brattleboro's Kevin Vaudrien placed eighth in the Late Model Sportsman class, and Hinsdale's Adam Sprague ended up 10th in the Mini Stocks' B Feature. Renaud is the highest area driver in points, ranking fourth in the Street Stock standings.
The Iron Mike Memorial is scheduled for July 24 at Monadnock Speedway, with racing set to begin at 6 p.m. NEMA, NEMA Lites, NHSTRA Modifieds, Street Stocks, Late Model Sportsmen, Mini Stocks, Pure Stocks, and Young Guns will all take to the track.