WESTMINSTER — It's only fitting that you can't spell the name of Twin Valley's varsity boys basketball coach without a W.
Chris Brown, who once helped Lyndon State College win a record 12 consecutive games on the court as a player, earned his 200th career coaching victory on Tuesday.
"200 wins is something that is a culmination of a lot of hard work and dedication from a lot of different people. While my name is connected to it, it is absolutely a number that represents many hours spent in the gym and dedication by all of the players that have played for the Wildcats," said Brown.
His Wildcats used an 18-0 run in the second half to beat Bellows Falls 52-45 in Holland Gymnasium.
Colin McHale went off for 24 points to lead the way, including 11 during that late rally. Izaak Park chipped in with 13 points.
Brown, who guided Twin Valley to the Division 4 state championship game last season, has been coaching the Wildcats since 2007. He scored over 1,400 points during his college career and was inducted into the Lyndon State Hall of Fame in 2013.
"I owe gratitude towards my coaching mentors James Anderson, Buddy Hayford and Eric Berry for cultivating a love for coaching in me and helping me mature as a young man. In addition, my players have been right there by my side as we've learned so much together," stated Brown, adding that he's especially thankful for the support of his family.
On Tuesday, host Bellows Falls (4-2) was ahead by as many as 11 points. Jamison Nystrom finished with 16 points for the Terriers, Jon Terry added 11, and Jack Cravinho ended up with 10, while Terry also pulled down 15 rebounds.
"Credit to the 2-3 zone of Twin Valley's players and lack of offensive rebounds and movement by the Terriers' offense," is how BF coach Nate Haskell summed it up.
Twin Valley (3-2) knocked down five trifectas in the first half to stay in range, including two each by McHale and Park. A coast-to-coast move by Park and a finish in transition by Caleb Dupuis were a couple of the highlights for the Wildcats in the second half.
Twin Valley scoring: Colin McHale 24 points, Izaak Park 13 points, Caleb Dupuis 7 points, Aaron Soskin 5 points, Liam Wendel 3 points.
Bellows Falls scoring: Jamison Nystrom 16 points, Jon Terry 11 points, Jack Cravinho 10 points, Pat Barbour 4 points, Owen LaRoss 2 points, Jackson Goodell 2 points.