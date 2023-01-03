Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — Chris Brown went off for 47 points, including six trifectas, when Evans Construction downed Dixon Painters 98-84 in a men's basketball league contest Wednesday at the Gibson-Aiken Center. Parker Hickey finished with 38 points to pace the painters.

Toyota of Greenfield outscored Chadwick Law 82-75 in the day's other showdown. Jalen Sanders pumped in 21 points to lead the winners.

On Friday, Oakley Payne-Meyer (26 points) powered Walker Farm to a 67-55 decision over The Marina. Kenny Howe (24 points) and Shane Spivey (21 points) guided RH Thackston to an 89-42 rout of JSpec.

STANDINGS

Division 1

1. Evans Construction 4-0

2. Toyota of Greenfield 3-1

3. Chadwick Law 1-3

4. Dixon Painting 0-4

Division 2

1. G.S. Precision 2-0

2. Lightlife Foods 2-1

2. HWP 2-1

4. Tyrone Biggums 1-1

4. PDSC 1-1

4. Lawton Flooring/Stevens 1-1

4. Southern VT Sprinkler 1-1

8. Bratt Subaru 1-2

8. Foard Panel 1-2

10. DMI/SVT Painting 0-2

Division 3

1. Walker Farm 4-0-0

2. The Marina 3-1-1

3. Zehn Naturals 1-2-0

4. RH Thackston 1-3-0

5. JSpec 0-3-0