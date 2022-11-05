WEST BRATTLEBORO — Pier Brown correctly spelled “cacography” to win the 1988 Reformer Windham County Spelling Bee at Academy School.
A crowd of about 50 people looked on as the 12-year-old girl battled with eighth grader Mischa Field in the finals. Field, an avid Chicago Bears fan, eventually added an extra “p” to “apiculus” — a word that Brown would get right.
Putney Central School student Chris Hood would misspell “efficiency” and end up finishing third in the competition. “Pirouette” knocked out East Dummerston School’s Amy Veneema, who wound up in fourth.
Dr. Paul Stone served as pronouncer.