BARRE — The Leland & Gray Union High School girls basketball team lost to Blue Mountain High School 65-43 Wednesday in the Division 4 semifinal matchup. Leland & Gray finished the regular season with a 17-5 record.
Maggie Parker led the Rebels (17-5) with 14 points. Parker scored eight points in the first half and six in the second half including going four-for-five from the free throw line. Samantha Morse was the team’s second leading scorer with 11 points. Abigail Emerson and Abby Towle each had seven points, with all of Towle’s points coming in the second half. Hannah Greenwood rounded out the scoring for the Rebels with four points.
Blue Mountain’s Jordan Alley led all scorers with 19 points, 13 of which came during the first half of play. The Buck’s Felicity Sulham was close behind with 18 points. Kyra Nelson scored 15 points, dropping eight in the third quarter, which saw the Bucks take a 55-33 lead into the final frame. Lauren Joy had 10 points for Blue Mountain, eight of which came in the second half when she knocked down a 3-pointer, a pair of field goals and went one-for-two from the free throw line.
Blue Mountain (18-3) moves on to the championship game against undefeated West Rutland, which is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Saturday in Barre.