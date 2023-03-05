BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School Athletic Hall of Fame will be holding a banquet on Oct. 28 at the Post 5 American Legion at 6 p.m.
There will be tables of eight or six for people who would like to attend as a group and support an inductee.
Tickets for the event are $35 per person. Ticket requests should be sent along with payment to BUHS Athletic Hall of Fame, PO Box 8018, Brattleboro, Vermont 05304-8018.
Those who are planning on attending should also include in their request whether or not they want to reserve a table, the name of the people who will be sitting at their table, and the name of the student, athlete, or team they are supporting. Those who send in requests are asked to include an email address so that the Hall of Fame may notify them via email to confirm their ticket payment and reservation request.
Each inductee is given three complimentary tickets to use at their discretion.
The Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the Class of 2023. Nomination forms may be found at any of the following locations:
BHS/BUHS Athletic Hall of Fame website: https://buhshof.org/
https://buhshof.org/2023/03/inductee-nomination-form-2023/
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069770388375
Google doc: https://docs.google.com/.../1snWeqwnopFxLbXPyDHhI.../edit...