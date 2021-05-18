Caden Wood slams the ball into the outfield during the Colonels' game against MAU 5/18 at Tenney Field.
Zinabu McNeice started on the mound for Brattleboro during Tuesday night's home game against MAU
Brattleboro's Brandon Weeks delivers a sacrifice bunt in the 4th during Tuesday's home game against MAU.
Brattleboro's Zinabu McNeice passes on a pitch during the Colonel's home game against MAU 5/18.
Brattleboro's Zinabu McNeice hammers a line drive in the 4th inning during the Colonel's home game against MAU 5/18.
Alex Kurucz scores a run for the Colonels during Tuesday's home game against MAU.
BUHS basebball vs. Mount Anthony at Tenney Field, 5/18/21.
Aaron Petrie scores for Brattleboro during the Colonel's home game against Mount Anthony Tuesday, 5/18.
Aaron Petrie scores for Brattleboro while Zinabu McNeice rounds third during the Colonel's home game against Mount Anthony Tuesday, 5/18.
Aaron Petrie (#1) and Zinabu McNeice celebrate their back to back runs for the Colonels during Tuesday's game against MAU at Tenney Field.
Brattleboro's Zinabu McNeice celebrates a run during the Colonel's home game against MAU 5/18.
Zinabu McNeice cheers on his team mates during Brattleboro's home game against MAU on Tuesday, 5/18.
Josh Worthington scores one for the Patriots while Brodie Krawczyk slides into third during Tuesday game against the Colonels in Brattleboro.
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity baseball team topped rival MAU 7-5 on Tuesday at Tenney Field.
"They swing the bats well. They are a good team," said BUHS skipper Chris Groeger of Mount Anthony Union. "I think we were pretty evenly matched with them."
Turner Clews and Caden Wood each smacked a two-run double for the winners. Aaron Petrie reached base four times, Greg Fitzgerald finished with a couple of knocks, and the Colonels got one hit each from Zinabu McNeice, Alex Kurucz and Brandon Weeks.
"We had a lot of traffic on the bases," noted Groeger, whose team improved to 7-1 overall. Brattleboro took the lead with a five-run fourth inning.
McNeice (2 Ks, 3 BB, 3 hits) got the start for the hosts and Weeks picked up the save in relief.
"He came in the game during a high-pressure situation. What he did was pretty impressive for a freshman," the BUHS coach said of Weeks.
Alex Bingham will take the mound for Brattleboro on Thursday at Rutland (1-7). Groeger refers to that field as "the House of Horrors" after watching his team throw the ball all over the place there during his 20-year coaching career.