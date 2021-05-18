Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PHOTOS: BUHS baseball beats rival

BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity baseball team topped rival MAU 7-5 on Tuesday at Tenney Field. 

"They swing the bats well. They are a good team," said BUHS skipper Chris Groeger of Mount Anthony Union. "I think we were pretty evenly matched with them."

Turner Clews and Caden Wood each smacked a two-run double for the winners. Aaron Petrie reached base four times, Greg Fitzgerald finished with a couple of knocks, and the Colonels got one hit each from Zinabu McNeice, Alex Kurucz and Brandon Weeks.

"We had a lot of traffic on the bases," noted Groeger, whose team improved to 7-1 overall. Brattleboro took the lead with a five-run fourth inning.

McNeice (2 Ks, 3 BB, 3 hits) got the start for the hosts and Weeks picked up the save in relief.

"He came in the game during a high-pressure situation. What he did was pretty impressive for a freshman," the BUHS coach said of Weeks.

Alex Bingham will take the mound for Brattleboro on Thursday at Rutland (1-7). Groeger refers to that field as "the House of Horrors" after watching his team throw the ball all over the place there during his 20-year coaching career.

