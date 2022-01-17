BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity bowling team competed virtually against Randolph and Hartford on Saturday morning. The scores from the opposing schools have not yet been shared.
“We didn’t have our best day overall during the individual rounds, but the team came through with some big games in the baker,” said BUHS coach Will Bassett.
The individual round scores for the Colonels were: Tucker Sargent 188 and 180, Kelton Mager 152 and 173, Thomas Bell 164 and 152, Elliana Galdamez 119 and 117, Dorien Phillips 137 and 125, Mateo Lopez Course 95 and 121, Nick Carnes 95 and 128, Tess Bogart 76 and 72, Andrew Berger 92 and 66, and Bobby Petrie 48 and 89.
Brattleboro’s team baker scores were: 136, 229, 150, 146, 169, and 150.