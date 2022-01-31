BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity bowling team defeated Windsor and Hartford in Saturday's Senior Day Tournament at Brattleboro Bowl.
"It was a great performance from the entire team that showed just how good we can do in the baker format. If we bowl like that every week, we can beat any team in the state," said BUHS coach Will Bassett, whose squad beat runner-up Windsor by about 100 pins in the individuals.
The individual scores for the Colonels were: Lucas Forthofer 192 and 212, Thomas Bell 194 and 210, Tucker Sargent 194 and 175, Kelton Mager 127 and 165, Dorien Phillips 155 and 155, Elliana Galdamez 130 and 113, Reed Sargent 159 and 165, Martin Cataldo 104 and 128, Isaac Finnell 100 and 132, Mateo Lopez Course 107 and 118, Amanda Rodriquez 93 and 161, Tess Bogart 86 and 79, Andrew Berger 47 and 62, and Bobby Petrie 65 and 98.
This weekend, third-ranked Brattleboro will take on No. 4 Randolph and No. 6 Windsor.
Rec News
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department will be offering teen volleyball for those in grades 7-12 on Monday evenings from 4:45-6:30. in the Gibson-Aiken Center's third floor gymnasium. This program will go from Feb. 7 to April 25.
Jarrod Price will facilitate this program. The cost per night is $3 for Brattleboro residents and $5 for everyone else. Players are asked to wear clean and appropriate footwear. At this time, masks are required in all town buildings. Those under 18 must have a waiver signed by a legal guardian.
Another session of gymnastics for anyone 18 months to 17-years-old is also being offered at the Gibson-Aiken Center. This session of gymnastics will go from March 14 to May 12, however there will be no classes from April 18-22.
The fee for eight-week long classes is $95 for Brattleboro residents and $110 for everyone else. Checks should be made out to “Brattleboro Recreation and Parks.” Participants should wear snug clothing and bring a full water bottle to classes. Masks are required inside all town buildings.
Late registrations are always welcome, and fees will be prorated. Classes have limited capacity, and a minimum of four participants are required to run each class.
For all programs, events, facility information, and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation & Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call 802-254-5808.