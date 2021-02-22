BRATTLEBORO — In its second virtual meet of the season, the Brattleboro Union High School varsity bowling team placed first in individuals and was the runner-up in the team scoring on Saturday at Brattleboro Bowl. The Colonels went up against Burlington and Essex.
"We had a few disappointing rounds early in the team competition, leading us to come up short to Burlington in the Baker, but did come through with a team-high of 201 in our third game," stated BUHS coach Will Bassett.
Thomas Bell had a team-high 231 game for BUHS. Cobe Mager was next in line with a 212, Elliana Galdamez bowled a 194, and Kelton Mager added a 191.
"We're currently in second place for the state, one point behind first place Hartford, who we play this upcoming Saturday," said Bassett, noting that White River has not competed yet this season.
Vermont Standings
1. Hartford (23 points)
2. Brattleboro (22 points)
T3. South Burlington (20 points)
T3. Randolph (20 points)
5. Fair Haven (19 points)
6. Burlington (18 points)
7. Springfield (16 points)
T8. Enosburg (12 points)
T8. Essex (12 points)
10. White River (0 points)