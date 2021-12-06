BRATTLEBORO — This winter, "The Bell-dozer" will be knocking down pins once again.
Sophomore Thomas Bell, who was the top freshman in the state last season, has returned to lead a stacked Brattleboro Union High School varsity bowling team. He had a 176 average as a ninth-grader.
"The major strength of our team this year is our top-end talent and my biggest concern is a lack of depth beyond our top five," said BUHS coach Will Bassett.
The Colonels will debut in Keene, N.H., on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Junior Kelton Mager is back after averaging 159.5 in his first season. Tucker Sargent and Elliana Galdamez are the team's other returnees.
"Both are hoping to build off solid first years on the bowling team," Bassett said of Sargent and Galdamez.
The coach is also expecting big things from senior Lucas Forthofer.
"He is a very experienced and talented bowler who just this year moved from Montana to southern Vermont and will slot right into our top five," Bassett explained.
Isaac Finnell, Amanda Rodriguez and Dorien Phillips round out Brattleboro's varsity roster.
"We had another strong year for signups and with a total of 19 bowlers, there's optimism that new talent will be able to develop and support the varsity lineup," noted Bassett.
Brattleboro's varsity roster: Coach — Will Bassett. Bowlers — Thomas Bell, Kelton Mager, Tucker Sargent, Elliana Galdamez, Lucas Forthofer, Isaac Finnell, Amanda Rodriguez, Dorien Phillips.
BUHS schedule
Dec. 8 — at Keene: 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 11 — at Rutland: 9 a.m.
Dec. 18 — host Hartford and Windsor: 10 a.m.
Jan. 8 — at Claremont, N.H.: 11 a.m.
Jan. 15 — at Randolph: noon
Jan. 22 — at Claremont, N.H.: 1 p.m.
Jan. 29 — host Hartford and Windsor: 10 a.m.
Feb. 5 — at Claremont, N.H.: 1 p.m.
Feb. 12 — at Randolph: noon
Feb. 19 — at Randolph: noon
Feb. 26 — at Individual Tournament: TBA
March 5 — at Barre (state championships): TBA