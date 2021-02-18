RUTLAND — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys ice hockey team remained undefeated with a 5-0 triumph over Rutland on Wednesday afternoon.
Jack Pattison had a hat-trick to lead the way, while Gavin Howard and Will Taggard also lit the lamp. Ryan Gerard, Howard and Taggard all had a couple of helpers. Mason Foard chipped in with one assist.
Austin Wood made 23 saves to earn the shutout for the 2-0 Colonels.
Basketball
HINSDALE, N.H. — The Hinsdale teams were swept by Conant on Wednesday.
The Lady Pacers fell on the road, 68-48. Angelina Nardolillo (17 points) and Olivia Pangelinan (11 points) were the leading scorers for the visitors.
At "the Stable," the Hinsdale boys lost to the Orioles 53-41. Aidan Davis and Tanner Hammond rebounded well for the Pacers, who got 10 points from Brayden Eastman and nine from Arth Patel. On Senior Night, 12th graders Jason Cowan, Bobby LeClair and Patel were all honored.