BARRE — The Brattleboro varsity boys ice hockey team moved to 5-1 Saturday with a 6-2 victory over winless St. Johnsbury Academy. The opponent and site, at the Barre Civic Center, was up in the air until Friday due to multiple schedule changes statewide.
Four minutes into the game, the hustle of Mason Foard on the forecheck forced a St. J penalty. The Colonels quickly converted on the power play. Will Taggard on the right and Ryan Gerard up top played a little back and forth before Gerard ripped a wrister into the net to make it 1-0. Taggard later sent in Sam Hall who was stoned on the play. Austin Wood stopped a couple chances on a St. J power play late in the period to keep it at 1-0 after one.
Early in period 2, Alex Palomba passed to Foard setting up a 2 on 1 into the zone. Foard kept it on the right the whole time and buried it for a 2-0 lead. With the Colonels shorthanded midway through the period, Gavin Howard created two very good chances when forechecking solo on the penalty kill. Wood set aside three shots on that St. J power play. Ernie Antonucci made it 3-0 Brattleboro from out in front with four minutes to go in period 2. The play was Gabe Heiden to Howard to Antonucci. Foard later scored from the slot in the last minute. Gerard to Taggard to Howard to Foard to 4-0 after 2 periods. Wood was relieved in goal after two periods and 16 saves.
The Hilltoppers cut the lead to 4-1 less than a minute into period 3, when Nate Adams was sent in ahead of the pack and beat Darek Harvey. Howard made it 5-1 shortly after from the high left slot on a pass from Taggard via Heiden. Matthew Gordon-Macy moved into the net for Brattleboro with six minutes to play. Quickly, he found himself on the wrong side of a 5 on 3. Despite being down, Howard scored shorthanded off a cross ice pass from Taggard. "MGM" had a couple of good saves on the St. J power play before one got past him for the 6-2 final.
Winning coach Eric Libardoni was pleased postgame with all three goalies and particularly strong games by Foard and Howard. Not as pleasing was that St. J matched them in shots on goal. Some line juggling looks like it might create better balance going forward though.
On Wednesday, the Colonels host 5-2 Burr and Burton in the regular season finale. A win would give Brattleboro the first or second seed in the upcoming state tournament.