The 2020-21 Division 2 state ice hockey champions.

BARRE — The No. 2 Brattleboro varsity boys ice hockey team beat previously undefeated Harwood 5-3 in the Division 2 state championship game on Wednesday night.

Members of the Brattleboro hockey team lift the trophy in the air after winning the Vermont State Division 2 Championship game against Harwood in Barre, Vt., on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

After receiving a first-round bye, the Colonels beat Burlington, Burr and Burton, and Harwood in the tournament. They finished the season with a 9-1 record.

Brattleboro's Will Taggard assist Jack Pattison in scoring a goal to tie the game in the first period against Harwood during the Vermont State Division 2 Championship game in Barre, Vt., on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Brattleboro roster: Coaches — Eric Libardoni, Jamie Martell, Rob Pattison, Mike Antonucci, Greg Short. Players — Darek Harvey, Gavin Howard, Will Taggard, Sam Hall, Brett Parsons, Jack Pattison, Will Miskovich, Ryan Gerard, Ernesto Antonucci, Gabe Heiden, Mason Foard, Alex Palomba, Derek Parsons, Austin Wood, Matthew Gordon-Macey.

