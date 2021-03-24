BARRE — The No. 2 Brattleboro varsity boys ice hockey team beat previously undefeated Harwood 5-3 in the Division 2 state championship game on Wednesday night.
After receiving a first-round bye, the Colonels beat Burlington, Burr and Burton, and Harwood in the tournament. They finished the season with a 9-1 record.
Brattleboro roster: Coaches — Eric Libardoni, Jamie Martell, Rob Pattison, Mike Antonucci, Greg Short. Players — Darek Harvey, Gavin Howard, Will Taggard, Sam Hall, Brett Parsons, Jack Pattison, Will Miskovich, Ryan Gerard, Ernesto Antonucci, Gabe Heiden, Mason Foard, Alex Palomba, Derek Parsons, Austin Wood, Matthew Gordon-Macey.