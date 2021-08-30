BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys soccer team, which went 6-5 last season, will host Green Mountain in its Sept. 4 season opener at 11 a.m.
“Magnus vonKrusenstiern is our leader. He’s a four-year varsity starter and a two-year captain. He brings skill, composure and stability to our lineup and he is ready for a great season,” said BUHS coach Ben Brewer.
Goalie Paul “The Wall” McGillion, Zinabu McNeice and Emilio Ogden are all third-year veterans.
“We have a great opportunity to work hard, gain confidence and show out game in and game out,” noted Brewer.
The Colonels won back-to-back John James Tournament titles in 2018 and 2019. McGillion was named the event’s Best Defensive Player after the purple and white defeated Arlington for the championship two years ago.
And two-sport athlete Reed Sargent is as clutch as they come. The kicker drilled a 25-yard field goal with 1.5 seconds left to give Brattleboro a thrilling 34-31 win over Bellows Falls in a touch football semifinal last fall.
Brattleboro roster: Coaches — Ben Brewer, Chris Brewer, Jose Diego Silva. Seniors — Magnus vonKrusenstiern, Emilio Ogden, Zinabu McNeice, Reed Sargent, Max Naylor, Ryder Sullivan, Elias Gradinger, Jackson Heller, Linus Talbot. Juniors — Paul McGillion, Jordy Allembert, Tate Chamberlin, Tucker Sargent, Kelton Mager, Riley Dionnne, Waylund Walsh, Alex Baker. Sophomores — Kaidyn Jarvis, Sean von Ranson, Ozzie VanHendrick. Freshmen — Charlie Kinnersley, Orion Masterson.