Brattleboro hosted Green Mountain during a soccer game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

BRATTLEBORO — Tucker Sargent scored with six seconds left, following a long boot by goalie Paul McGillion, to give the Colonels a thrilling 3-2 victory over Green Mountain on Saturday morning.

“At halftime, four-year starter Magnus vonKrusenstiern lit a fire under the Brattleboro squad and encouraged his teammates to want it more than Green Mountain in the second half and to play for each other,” said BUHS coach Ben Brewer, whose team was trailing 1-0 at the intermission. “This is exactly what happened.”

Jordy Allembert put away the equalizer 10 minutes into the second half after a feed from Tate Chamberlin. The purple and white would then fall behind 2-1 before pulling even again on an own goal, which set the stage for Sargent.

“Great way to start the year. Led by Magnus, Emilio Ogden and Reed Sargent as captains — they led us on and off the field and it was a much deserved win,” mentioned coach Brewer.

