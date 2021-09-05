Brattleboro hosted Green Mountain during a soccer game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
By Kelly Fletcher
BRATTLEBORO — Tucker Sargent scored with six seconds left, following a long boot by goalie Paul McGillion, to give the Colonels a thrilling 3-2 victory over Green Mountain on Saturday morning.
“At halftime, four-year starter Magnus vonKrusenstiern lit a fire under the Brattleboro squad and encouraged his teammates to want it more than Green Mountain in the second half and to play for each other,” said BUHS coach Ben Brewer, whose team was trailing 1-0 at the intermission. “This is exactly what happened.”
Jordy Allembert put away the equalizer 10 minutes into the second half after a feed from Tate Chamberlin. The purple and white would then fall behind 2-1 before pulling even again on an own goal, which set the stage for Sargent.
“Great way to start the year. Led by Magnus, Emilio Ogden and Reed Sargent as captains — they led us on and off the field and it was a much deserved win,” mentioned coach Brewer.
Emilio Ogden brings the ball down the field for the Colonels during their home opener against Green Mounatin UHS on Saturday, 9/4 at Natowich Field.
Magnus von Krusenstiern chases down Everett Mosher during Saturday's home opener against Green Mounatin UHS at Natowich Field.
Brattleboro goalie, Paul McGillion, braces for a shot on goal by Green Mountain's Everett Mosher during Saturday's home opener at Natowich Field.
Brattleboro's Emilio Ogden and Green Mountain School's Elias Stowell-Aleman go head to head for the ball during Saturday's home opener at Natowich Field.
Magnus von Krusenstiern takes posession of the ball during Saturday's home opener against Green Mounatin UHS.
Magnus von Krusenstiern and Everett Mosher vie for the ball during Saturday's home opener against Green Mounatin UHS at Natowich Field.
Jordy Allembert scores the first goal for Brattleboro during the Colonels' home opener against Green Mountain UHS on Saturday, 9/4 at Natowich Field.
The Colonel's celebrate their first goal of the season scored by #21, Jordy Allembert during their home opener against Green Mountain UHS 9/4 at Natowich Field.
Brattleboro's Zinabu McNeice is challenged by #6, Conner Miles during the Colonel's home opener against Green Mountain UHS on Saturday, 9/4 at Natowich Field.
Tate Chamberlin celebrates a game-tying goal as Green Mountain players lament during the Colonels home opener on Saturday 9/4 at Natowich Field.
The Colonels celebrate a game-tying goal during their season opener Saturday, 9/4 against Green Mounatin UHS at Natowich field.
