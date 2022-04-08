BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro varsity boys tennis team began the 2022 season with a 4-3 victory over Burr and Burton on Friday afternoon.
It all came down to first doubles, where Brattleboro's Elias Gradinger and Jackson Heller prevailed 7-5, 6-3 to give the hosts reason to celebrate.
“The chemistry in doubles is extremely important, and having been friends for a long time, seniors Elias and Jackson have great chemistry. They also have played in competitive sports for a long time, so that definitely shined through tonight," said BUHS coach Ben Brewer.
Brattleboro hosts Burr and Burton during a boys’ tennis match on Friday, April 8, 2022.
At second doubles, Brattleboro's Thomas Hyde and Eben Wagner earned a 6-2, 6-2 victory. Max Naylor and Will Taggard added singles victories for the Colonels, with Naylor's match going to a super tiebreaker.
“It felt good to get our first official league match under our belt. Some guys needed to shake some rust off, but this is why I emphasize the importance of competition in practice, so we have depth one through nine in our lineup. I’m very proud of this group and they got the result they worked for," Brewer stated.
Nick O'Donnell, Cristo Buckley and Blake Allen all won a singles match for the Bulldogs.
