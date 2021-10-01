SPRINGFIELD — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity field hockey team outscored Springfield 5-1 on Thursday.
Taylin Bauer tallied twice for the winners, including a successful penalty stroke down the stretch. Marina Wilson, Erika Favreau and Emma Gragen all scored once for the winners.
Gragen also set up the game-winning goal, which was buried by Bauer with 9:48 remaining in the second quarter.
“Brattleboro’s offense was able to come alive and pepper the Springfield goalie. It should be noted that she played an outstanding game and had a few one-on-one moments where she held her own and kept the ball out of the net,” said BUHS coach Erin Cooke.
BUHS netminder Brittney Wright only let one shot past her: Moira Rigney put away a crossing pass from Angelina Woychosky to get the Cosmos on the board in the third period.
The Colonels will host Burr and Burton on Wednesday.