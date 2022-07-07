BRATTLEBORO — Any Brattleboro Union High School students entering grades 9-12 who are interested in playing football this fall are encouraged to participate in summer training on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5-7 p.m. until Aug. 10. Players meet in the BUHS Multi Purpose Room.
Equipment pickup is scheduled for Aug. 14 — seniors at 9 a.m., juniors at 10 a.m., sophomores at 11 a.m., and freshmen at noon. A player meeting will then be held at 1 p.m. in the BUHS gymnasium.
Practice starts on Aug. 15.
You can sign up to play football now on the Power School accounts. If you have any questions, you can contact head coach Chad Pacheco at cpacheco@wsesdvt.org.
Brattleboro's 2022 varsity football schedule is shown below.
Sept. 2 — at Bellows Falls: 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 — host Colchester: 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 — at Hartford: 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 — host Fair Haven: 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 — at Lyndon: 1 p.m.
Oct. 7 — host Union-32: 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 — at Spaulding: 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 — host Mount Anthony Union: 7 p.m.