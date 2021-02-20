Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — The Burlington/Colchester varsity girls ice hockey team beat Brattleboro 5-0 on Saturday at Memorial Park.

Miskovich

Brattleboro’s Juliana Miskovich and Burlington/Colchester's Camryn Poulin compete for the puck.

Kendall Muzzy, Brynn Coughlin, Ruby Wool, Augusta Guyette and Camryn Poulin all tallied for the winners. Muzzy also finished with a couple of assists.

Paige Codega-Ryan made 11 saves to earn the shutout.

Paul

Brattleboro’s Brianna Paul storms down the ice with the puck.

The Colonels (0-3) will host Stowe on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Grace

Brattleboro’s Grace Szpila takes a shot during Saturday's varsity girls ice hockey game at Nelson Withington Skating Facility.

Brattleboro roster: Coaches — Eugene Frost, Logan Robinson. Players — Angela Jobin, Grace Szpila, Brianna Paul, Lily Carignan, Alex Gregory, Sierra Lane, Rosie Carignan, Abbey Squiers, Willow Romo, Katie Inman, Marina Wilson, Juliana Miskovich, Sophia Mikijaniec.

Also on Saturday, Bellows Falls student Izzy Stack scored during Hartford's 9-1 loss to Essex. Nora Knudsen set that goal up for the Hurricanes.

Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.

