WOODFORD — The Brattleboro Union High School girls Nordic team placed second in Wednesday’s race at Prospect Mountain.
Ava Whitney placed third for the Colonel girls, who lost to MAU 23-13. Brattleboro’s Katherine Normandeau wound up fifth, Anna Cummings was 10th and Elena Hannigan crossed the line in 13th.
Twin Valley’s Luke Rizio won the boys race in 15:57. Brattleboro’s Tenzin Mathes ended up in seventh.
The Patriots took the boys team competition with 10 points. After that, it was Rutland (43 points) and Burr and Burton (54).
Individual winners were: Rizio, Eden White (varsity girls), Luca Dennan (JV boys), Willa Bryant (JV girls), Henry Morrison (middle school boys) and Tanis White (middle school girls).