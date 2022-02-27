STOWE — The ninth-seeded Brattleboro varsity girls' ice hockey team rallied to beat No. 8 Stowe 4-1 in Saturday's Division 2 playoff game.
After falling behind 1-0, the Colonels got goals from Jenna Powers, Sophia Mikijaniec, Juliana Miskovich and Michaela Heiden. Willow Romo had a team-high two assists while Powers and Miskovich each set one up.
The purple and white held a 39-7 shot advantage. Netminder Angela Jobin only let one attempt get past her.
Brattleboro (5-15) will play at top-seeded Woodstock (18-1) on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.