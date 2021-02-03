BRATTLEBORO — One day after Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, Amanda Dixon was certainly liking what she saw on the snow at Brattleboro Country Club.
"The varsity girls had a superb result today, winning with a team score of 18 over MAU's 21," said the Brattleboro Union High School Nordic coach on Wednesday. "It's really encouraging to see that our times are close and that we have the depth to win even when someone has a spill or an off day."
Katherine Normandeau placed second overall in a time of 19:22 to lead the Colonel girls in the 2.5-kilometer skate race. Sylvie Normandeau (3rd), Hazel Wagner (6th) and Alina Secrest (7th) completed the team's scoring.
"Katherine Normandeau is coming in hot," an excited Dixon uttered as she watched the girl wearing the No. 36 bib make the final turn near Upper Dummerston Road.
The schools were spaced out, with their skiers starting as a group and never encountering opponents, in order to be COVID-19 safe. Brattleboro's student-athletes were the last to begin.
"There was certainly an advantage to racing early. Yesterday's storm brought us wonderful snow, but the course had definitely gotten pretty chewed up by the time our team went through," Dixon mentioned. "After the race, the varsity boys joked that their skis were so fast they could hardly keep up with them. I am confident that when they are able to stay on top of their skis, they'll put together a winning result."
The trail, which was prepared by Bill Jahn, had plenty of ups and downs. The skiers started off with a steep climb, went around a pond at one point, and finished with a descent.
"What I like best about this course is the nice views," noted timer Edwin de Bruijn.
Twin Valley's Luke Rizio won the varsity boys race in 14:48. Nolan Holmes paced the purple and white by taking fifth overall in 15:54, while Tenzin Mathis (6th), Sam Freitas-Eagan (8th) and Magnus vonKrusenstiern (10th) rounded out the team's top four.
"Nice job Nolan!" screamed a fan as Holmes neared the top of the first hill and cowbells sounded.
In the junior varsity showdown, Brattleboro's Gabe Jeppeson-Belleci won the boys race and teammate Priya Kitzmiller was the runner-up in the girls heat.
"Today's highlight was seeing a handful of kids race in their first Nordic ski race. It's amazing to me that less than two months ago some of them had never been on cross-country skis and today they raced 2.5 kilometers," Dixon explained.
The Colonels will compete in a classic race at Woodstock on Wednesday.
Varsity Boys Top 10: 1. Luke Rizio, Twin Valley, 14:48; 2. Riley Thurber, MAU, 15:04; 3. Finnegan Payne, MAU, 15:48; 4. Peter McKenna, MAU, 15:52; 5. Nolan Holmes, Brattleboro, 15:54; 6. Tenzin Mathes, Brattleboro, 16:11; 7. Brady Geisler, Rutland, 16:30; 8. Sam Freitas-Eagan, Brattleboro, 16:37; 9. Silas Rella-Neill, MAU, 16:44; 10. Magnus vonKrusenstiern, Brattleboro, 16:48.
Varsity Boys Team Scoring: 1. MAU (14 points), 2. Brattleboro (25), 3. Rutland (48), 4. Burr and Burton (57).
Varsity Girls Top 10: 1. Maggie Payne, MAU, 17:36; 2. Katherine Normandeau, Brattleboro, 19:22; 3. Sylvie Normandeau, Brattleboro, 19:38; 4. Eden White, MAU, 20:00; 5. Sadie Korzek, MAU, 20:40; 6. Hazel Wagner, Brattleboro, 20:41; 7. Alina Secrest, Brattleboro, 20:58; 8. CC Allembert, Brattleboro, 21:09; 9. Mackenzie Morgan, Burr and Burton, 21:11; 10. Ava Whitney, Brattleboro, 21:21.
Varsity Girls Team Scoring: 1. Brattleboro (18 points), 2. MAU (21), 3. Burr and Burton (59).