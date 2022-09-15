BRATTLEBORO — Special Olympics Vermont has announced that Brattleboro Union High School, a Special Olympics Unified Champion School, is receiving national banner recognition for its efforts to provide inclusive sports and activities for students with and without disabilities.
The local high school is receiving this honor as a result of meeting national standards of excellence in the areas of inclusion, advocacy, and respect. BUHS plans to celebrate the award throughout the school year with a kick-off event open to the community in the next few weeks.
Brattleboro Union High School is amongst a select number of schools to receive this distinction. They will be presented with a banner to hang in their school and be included on a list of other schools around the country who have achieved this distinguished status.
“We know the power of the work done through our Unified Champion Schools, because we see it,” said Special Olympics Vermont President and CEO, Missy Siner. “Brattleboro Union High School has provided a wonderful example of the incredible benefits that UCS programming can bring to a school community. At 2022 USA Games, Brattleboro represented Vermont in the Youth Leadership Experience, and were role models to others participating in the program. The efforts made by Brattleboro to create a safe space of inclusion and acceptance for all students are exceptional and we are so glad they are receiving this deserved honor."
BUHS currently participates in Unified basketball, bocce, snowshoeing and soccer, and is looking to expand its offerings this school year. Brattleboro has also graciously hosted numerous state-wide events including VPA Unified Basketball and recreational bocce tournaments.
"When I first started at BUHS, I was so impressed by the organization and school-wide support of our unified sports teams,” said Brattleboro Union High School Interim Principal, Cassie Damkoehler. “Previous administrators worked to incorporate unified games into the daily schedule when possible. This helped to create the amazingly inclusive culture that we have here at BUHS. This award is really a testament to the hard work of our staff and student body."
In 2017, the Colonels won the Unified basketball state championship by beating Champlain Valley Union 46-45. A few years later, a curious Manchester resident asked about the title banner on the wall when attending a varsity game at BUHS and eventually encouraged Burr and Burton to start up a team.
Four months ago, the Special Olympics Vermont State Unified Bocce Tournament was held on Natowich Field.
"Parents that have never seen their kids participating in extracurricular activities are here," said BUHS Unified coach Tyler Boone during the event. "I think it's amazing."