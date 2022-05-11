BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Union High School Unified hosted the Special Olympics Vermont State Unified Bocce Tournament on Natowich Field Wednesday.
"I think it's amazing. We have people who have been coming up to me and they're like, 'I have a free block of class, can I help volunteer? What do you need?' So, like, the whole school really does this and if you've ever come to our Unified basketball games, the whole school comes and we fill the gym to capacity," said BUHS Unified Sports Coordinator Tyler Boone.
On the 70-degree day, 10 schools from across the state competed. There were both teams of two and teams of four participating in the 15-minute games.
It was the first bocce tourney in Vermont since 2019, due to COVID-19 concerns.
"It's been nice to see we have a couple of classes that are watching from our football bleachers," said Boone during the event. "Parents that have never seen their kids participating in extracurricular activities are here. I think it's amazing."
The object of the game is for teams to roll their four balls as close as they can to a target ball. Only the team with the closest ball to the target ball can score points each frame.
BUHS also has Unified soccer, snowshoe and basketball teams. The Colonels defeated Middlebury in a hoops playoff game Tuesday.
