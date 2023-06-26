BRATTLEBORO — The new Brattleboro Union High School mascot been chosen and the new logo has been created.
The new team mascot will be the Bears.
The Windham Southeast School District Board unanimously supported changing the name from the Colonels to the Bears earlier this month.
The name Colonels came under scrutiny when a new state law requiring nondiscriminatory school branding prompted the review of the name. Superintendent Mark Speno said the board decided in April to rebrand and students were involved in the process.
Proposals for the name had to be gender neutral and couldn’t be the Colonels. A committee of students and staff reviewed mascot recommendations and a round of voting occurred. Other suggested names included Bobcats and Badgers.