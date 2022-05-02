BRATTLEBORO — Leah Madore struck out 13 batters as the Brattleboro Union High School varsity softball team outscored Keene 4-2 on Monday at Sawyer Field.
"Leah pitched a great game," said winning coach Kelly Markol. "Leah was very composed to throw well in the pouring rain. It is very difficult to throw hard and work pitches when it is raining, because you can't grip the ball as well. It really didn't seem to phase her. She did a nice job hitting targets and working her pitches around the plate."
Cynthia Velazquez went 2-for-3 to lead the BUHS attack. Brittney Wright hit a home run.
The Colonels (3-3) were coming off of a 3-0 loss to Saint Johnsbury on Friday. Lily Bingham had the lone hit for the purple and white. Madore fanned 11.