BRATTLEBORO — With the bases loaded in the bottom of the first at Sawyer Field, the crowd was about to witness some "Bauer Power."
Third baseman Taylin Bauer crushed a three-run triple to deep center and the Brattleboro varsity softball team would go on to defeat Windsor 17-5 in five innings on an extremely windy Thursday afternoon.
It was one of five extra-base hits on the day for the Colonels. Leah Madore, Logan Austin and Brittney Wright all belted an RBI double, while Cynthia Velazquez added a run-scoring triple.
The home fans encouraged their players from start to finish.
"Yeah, Greta!" a couple of girls seated behind the backstop cheered as Greta Neddenriep dug in.
"Barrel one up, Aliza!" a boy in the stands said as Aliza Speno took some on-deck swings.
Speno would go 3-for-4 to lead the purple and white. Austin and Wright each finished with two hits.
The Colonels sent 17 batters to the plate in the first frame and stole a 13-0 advantage. Triples from Velazquez and Bauer were the major blows.
Madore cruised through the first three innings. She fanned Karen Kapuscinski on three pitches in the second — the first baseman swung and missed on an outside heater, took a second offering that painted the inside corner, and chased the next one upstairs. Another pretty K occurred in the third inning, when she got ahead of Piper Vivian 0-2 and then fired one right by her.
The senior ace struck out 11, walked one and gave up five hits to earn the win. Lily Bingham (2B) made a pretty defensive play in the third, ranging to her left and then shoveling the ball quickly to Austin (1B). Bauer would field a grounder at the hot corner in the fourth and fire to second base for the force.
The 2-2 Colonels added three runs in the second, with Austin's RBI double to left being the highlight. Madore helped herself with a run-scoring double in the third.
The Yellow Jackets used singles by Amber Simonds, Meagan Holling, Syd Perry and Kapuscinski to plate three runs in the top of four.
Windsor lineup: Gia Felice LF, Amber Simonds 2B, Peyton Richardson P, Meagan Holling SS, Syd Perry 3B, Karen Kapuscinski 1B, Bri Barton C, Sarah Dechamp RF, Piper Vivian CF
Brattleboro lineup: Leah Madore P, Taylin Bauer 3B, Logan Austin 1B, Brittney Wright C, Aliza Speno SS, Cynthia Velazquez LF, Greta Neddenriep CF, Nicole Potter RF, Lily Bingham 2B