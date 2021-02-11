BRATTLEBORO — The 2021 winter season is kicking off this weekend for Brattleboro Union High School's basketball and ice hockey teams.
Consistent with the Agency of Education’s Strong and Healthy Start guidance to limit unnecessary COVID-19 exposure, spectators will not be allowed at school-sponsored indoor sports events. To that end, BUHS will be making livestream available for their home contests, as other schools will be doing for their home contests.
This weekend's games can be viewed at the following locations:
On Friday, JV boys basketball and varsity boys basketball games will livestream on the NFHS Network, at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. respectively. The NFHS Network does require a paid subscription to watch the action live or on demand ($10.99/month with other options available). A subscription will also allow viewers to watch livestreams from other gyms including Burr & Burton, Hartford, Rutland and Woodstock. To watch, visit www.NFHSnetwork.com and search for Brattleboro Union High School or go directly to the school's page: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/6209f1c976.
For those who do not want to pay for a subscription to watch live, games will be shared directly with families the following day, and will also be posted on the school's BUHS athletics Youtube page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD19x6P4q-jdD9afKO4GrGQ.
On Saturday, JV girls basketball (10:30 a.m.) and varsity girls basketball will also livestream on the NFHS Network. See the links and information above.
Varsity boys ice hockey home versus Northfield High School at 4:45 p.m. will livestream on the BUHS athletics YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD19x6P4q-jdD9afKO4GrGQ as will all other home contests. The direct link for Saturday's game is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H70tkRPd-YY. Games will remain available for later viewing.
Varsity girls ice hockey at Union-32 High School at 4 p.m. will livestream at www.cvtsport.net. Future home games will also be available on the BUHS athletics YouTube channel.
Games will also be broadcast live on WTSA and on-demand showings on BCTV at later dates.