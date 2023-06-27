BURLINGTON — Members of the Brattleboro Union High School track and field team turned in some solid performances during the Vermont Decathlon Championship last week.
The best performance of the day came from Jacob Girard, who placed sixth in javelin on the second day of the competition with a throw of 39.06 meters.
It was one of a few strong showings for Girard, who also placed 12th in shot put and 20th in high jump, setting a personal record (PR) in the process, on the first day of competition. Girard also placed 31st in the 100-meter dash, 59th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.35 to set a PR and 89th in long jump. By the end of the first day, Girard was in 49th place out of a field of 89 competitors.
On the second day of competition, Girard placed 61st in the 110-meter hurdles and set a PR with a time of 21.75. He also tied with 14 other competitors for 54th place in pole vault with a distance of 2.00 meters. Girard did not record results in discus or the 1500-meter run.
Sean von Ranson had the best finish for the team in the 100-meter dash, taking eighth place with a time of 11.78 on the first day of competition. He also had a strong showing in the 400-meter dash, finishing in 17th place with a time of 55.10, setting a PR. By the end of the day, von Ranson had set four PRs, including in the high jump with a height of 1.55 meters to finish in 37th place. He set another in shot put with a throw of 8.92 meters and finished 38th and another in long jump with a distance of 5.08 meters to finish in 56th place. By the end of the first day of competition, von Ranson was in 21st place overall.
On the second day, von Ranson’s best performance came in the 110-meter hurdles where he finished 32nd with a time of 20.02 and set a PR. He also set PRs in discus with a throw of 17.06 meters to take 71st place, and in pole vault where he tied 14 other competitors for 69th place with a height of 1.70 meters. In the two other events of the day, javelin and the 1500-meter run, results were not recorded for von Ranson. Overall, he finished in 67th place.
Trevor Gray had the best overall finish in the decathlon, edging von Ranson for the 66th spot. Gray had a solid first day, with his best showing in the 400-meter dash where he took 26th place and set a PR with a time of 56.10. Gray set three other PRs in the first day of competition in the 100-meter dash (12.51 seconds) finishing in 33rd place, a 59th place finish in long jump (5.04 meters) and a 72nd place finish in shot put (7.57 meters). He also placed 61st in high jump.
While Gray had a very good second day in the events in which he scored, like Girard and von Ranson he did not record scores in two events. Gray placed 16th in javelin, setting a PR (34.25), 17th in the 110-meter hurdles, and 38th in the pole vault in a 16-way-tie while also setting a PR with a height of 2.30 meters. However, he did not record a measurement for discus and did not score for the 1500-meter run.
In the women’s decathlon, Priya Kitzmiller recorded the best finish with an eight-way tie for 13th place in pole vault with a height of 2.00 meters. She also placed 36th in the 100-meter dash and 55th in the 400-meter dash. She also set PRs in discus (15.46 meters) with a 45th place finish and javelin (11.83 meters) to take 62nd place. At the end of the first day of competition, Kitzmiller was in 43rd place overall.
Her best finish on the second day came in long jump where she placed 34th. Kitzmiller set PRs in high jump with a height of 1.10 meters to take 48th place and shot put with a throw of 5.69 meters to finish in 57th place. She also finished 55th in the 1500-meter run, and 56th in the 100-meter hurdles to finish 52nd overall.
Teagan Thurber had the best overall finish for the girls, taking 48th place behind a strong second day. On the first day of competition, Thurber finished 22nd in the 100-meter run, 57th in discus, 58th in the 400-meter run, 60th in javelin and did not record a height for pole vault. Thurber also set three PRs in the first day in discus (13.17 meters), javelin (11.95 meters) and the 400-meter dash (1:15.34). However, by the end of the day she was in 58th place overall.
On the second day of competition Thurber tied for 17th in long jump with a distance of 4.13 meters to set a PR. She took 27th in the 100-meter hurdles and tied for 48th place in high jump. She also set PRs in shot put (5.66 meters) with a 58th place finish and the 1500-meter run (7:00.87).
Maeve Bald finished 50th overall for Brattleboro. One of her best performances of the competition was the last event, the 1500-meter run, where she took 26th place with a time of 6:16.23.
On the first day, Bald set PRs in the 100-meter dash (15.60), pole vault (1.55 meters), javelin (17.31 meters) and the 400-meter run (1:16.35) placing 49th, 34th, 31st, and 61st, respectively. She also placed 34th in discus.
She set PRs in four out of the five events on the second day as well. Bald set PRs in the 100-meter hurdles (23.54), long jump (3.14 meters), shot put (6.44 meters), and high jump (1.10 meters).
As a team, the women placed 13th with a team score of 173 points. Essex won the decathlon with 297 team points.
The boys team did not record a team score.